Early voting starts Monday
Early voting kicks off Monday across the state of Texas.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. in Hidalgo County and at 9 a.m. in Cameron County. While some Valley residents vote on their new mayor and city council members, others focus on state propositions.
RELATED: 3 Edinburg mayoral candidates debate in virtual forum
Before heading to the polls, remember to have a valid photo ID or voter registration card ready. If you’re planning on casting your vote by mail, the last day to apply for a ballot is Oct. 22.
Early voting ends on Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 3
For a complete list of early voting sites in Hidalgo County, click here.
For a complete list of early voting sites in Cameron County, click here.
RELATED: Texas Republicans pave way for new battleground state House district in Rio Grande Valley over local lawmakers' objections
