Edcouch-Elsa's Football Team gives back this Holiday Season

EDCOUCH -- The Edcouch-Elsa's football team is giving back this holiday season. This is the 11th year for Edcouch-Elsa ISD's Toys for Tots drive. Students from programs all around the school take part in the effort - including the mighty Yellowjackets football team.

"We're here spreading Christmas joy to all the kids that are in our community", said Junior defensive end, Derek Cardenas.

"I feel like it's important because kids who don't or aren't able to get presents on Christmas, we come our here and do it for them", said Junior center Steven Rivera.

Edcouch-Elsa head football coach Victor Cardenas feels events like these are just another way to develop great young men. "Football is a tough sports but we want them to be understanding of the way of life. Being a good athlete is great but we want them to be better individuals", said head coach Cardenas.