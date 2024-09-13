Edcouch officials accused in public corruption scheme out on bond

The Edcouch city manager and mayor pro-tem have been released from federal custody after their initial hearing in a corruption investigation.

Edcouch City Manager Victor Hugo de la Cruz and Mayor Pro-Tem René Flores were arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals as part of an alleged public corruption scheme.

After the court hearing, de la Cruz said he will not be resigning from his position with the city.

The indictment alleges, from June to September 2019, de la Cruz and Flores asks for bribe payments from the owner of a Brownsville marketing firm called Pink Ape.

The owner allegedly got two separate $3,000 payments for marketing work he allegedly did for the city of Edcouch and in return, the owner made two $1,000 payments to Flores.

Both de la Cruz and Flores face bribery charges and if convicted, they could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

They also face five years in federal prison for the conspiracy charge for the use of a facility in interstate commerce, which is linked to the allegation they made this deal over the phone.

Both men were released on a personal recognizance bond.

Their next court hearing will be Sept. 18 at the courthouse in McAllen.