Edcouch teen arraigned in connection with death of infant son
An Edcouch teenager was charged with capital murder Wednesday in connection with the death of his infant son.
Dalyn Ramos was arrested late Monday night after police say he confessed to strangling his 16-month-old son, according to the Edinburg Police Department.
Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Samano Street Monday night in reference to the unresponsive child, according to a news release.
The infant was transported to Edinburg Regional Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Ramos' bond was set at $1 million.
