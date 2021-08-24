Edinburg among fastest growing cities in US, report says

Edinburg is experiencing a growth spurt. The city's population has seen a significant spike in the last ten years.

According to Consumer Affairs, nine of the top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation are all in Texas; number 11 on that list is Edinburg.

RELATED: Edinburg approves $23 million bond program to revitalize downtown

Edinburg's population in 2021 is close to 33% higher than during the last census in 2010, and Mayor Richard Molina says he's not surprised to see the increase.

"I'm just excited to see these numbers," Molina said. "But at the same time, we're not surprised because we know that we have worked, really, hard with the census to push these numbers out— I think Edinburg is going to get the attention it's deserved for a long time. "