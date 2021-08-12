Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees announces resolution to impose mask mandate for students, staff, visitors

An emergency board meeting held Thursday to consider suing Gov. Greg Abbott ended with unanimous agreement among Edinburg CISD trustees to impose a local mask mandate within ECISD buildings, joining an ever-growing amount of school districts looking to create their own guidance in defiance of Abbott’s previously-set ban on mask-wearing.

After a total of three individuals ultimately speaking in favor of safety precautions in light of the continually-growing Delta variant, a motion was made to approve an item that would pave the way for the board to create a mask mandate.

Trustees soon broke into executive session where they were said to discuss possible action to file a lawsuit against the Texas Governor regarding the health and safety of students and staff, although there was no public discussion of the potential lawsuit.

The emergency meeting ended with a resolution solidifying that the district would require students staff and visitors to wear face coverings while in ECISD buildings — in accordance with the CDC’s recently-updated guidelines for the upcoming school year. School resource officers will have the ability to deny entrance or remove people who are not in compliance.

