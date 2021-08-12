x

Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees announces resolution to impose mask mandate for students, staff, visitors

Thursday, August 12 2021
By: Trevier Gonzalez

An emergency board meeting held Thursday to consider suing Gov. Greg Abbott ended with unanimous agreement among Edinburg CISD trustees to impose a local mask mandate within ECISD buildings, joining an ever-growing amount of school districts looking to create their own guidance in defiance of Abbott’s previously-set ban on mask-wearing.

After a total of three individuals ultimately speaking in favor of safety precautions in light of the continually-growing Delta variant, a motion was made to approve an item that would pave the way for the board to create a mask mandate. 

Trustees soon broke into executive session where they were said to discuss possible action to file a lawsuit against the Texas Governor regarding the health and safety of students and staff, although there was no public discussion of the potential lawsuit.

The emergency meeting ended with a resolution solidifying that the district would require students staff and visitors to wear face coverings while in ECISD buildings — in accordance with the CDC’s recently-updated guidelines for the upcoming school year. School resource officers will have the ability to deny entrance or remove people who are not in compliance.

