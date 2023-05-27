Edinburg CISD reinstates employees previously accused of approving thousands in overtime pay to themselves

Following a recommendation from the Texas Education Agency, the Edinburg school board of trustees voted to reinstate two employees they tried to fire over an overtime pay dispute.

The board also rearranged their officers in a Friday meeting.

Edinburg CISD Payroll Director Zelda Martinez and personnel director Margarita Oyervides will be back on the job Tuesday, May 30, months after the district placed them on paid administrative leave.

Oyervides and Martinez were put in charge of fixing payroll issues the district has had since 2021. The district accused both women of paying themselves a combined $57,000 in overtime without approval once they completed their work. They were placed on administrative leave in December 2022.

A TEA hearing concerning their employment status was held in April, where an attorney representing the accused employees argued that the pay was not overtime pay, but extra duty pay.

On May 9, the TEA recommended the women be reinstated, which the school board voted to do on Friday.

Both women declined to comment.

As part of the restructuring, former school board president Miguel “Mike” Farias was replaced by former school board secretary Carmen Gonzalez. Former vice-president Leticia “Letty” Garcia was replaced by school board member Xavier Salinas.

