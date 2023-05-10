TEA sides with Edinburg CISD employees accused of approving thousands in overtime pay to themselves

The Texas Education Agency recommended the Edinburg school district reinstate two employees on administrative leave who were accused of paying themselves a combined $57,000 dollars in overtime for work they did to fix the district's payroll issues.

The Tuesday recommendation came the month after a TEA employment hearing was held for Edinburg CISD Payroll Director Zelda Martinez, and personnel director Margarita Oyervides. Both women were placed on administrative leave in December 2022.

Oyervides and Martinez were put in charge of fixing payroll issues the district has had since 2021. The district accused both women of paying themselves overtime without approval once they completed their work.

An attorney representing the accused employees argued that the pay was not overtime pay, but extra duty pay.

A TEA examiner listened in on the hearing and recommended they be reinstated.

“Personally, as the superintendent, I don't agree with the findings with the ruling by the hearing officer, “Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas said.

The district can appeal the recommendation, and will review it at an upcoming school board meeting.

Read the full statement from Edinburg CISD below:

“A TEA Recommendation for Decision by the Independent Hearing Examiner on a case for two mid track (Contract) employees has been handed down. The recommendation was in favor of the two female employees. Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas said he did not agree with the Independent Hearing Examiner’s Recommendation. Attorneys for ECISD along with Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas will present the recommendation and findings to the board later this month. At that time the Board of Trustees will go over the recommendation and pursue their options.”