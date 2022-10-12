Edinburg CISD seniors enrolled in the district’s migrant program

Daniella Pruneda and Dalia Canada are seniors at Edinburg North High School who have been enrolled in the district’s migrant program since they were in elementary students.

Canada says family was one reason she got involved in the program, and because being a migrant is something she is proud of.

“Some people are embarrassed to say that they’re migrants, but honestly I think there's nothing wrong with it,” Canada said.

Traveling with their families out of state for migrant work used to be a yearly thing, but that has changed for both students.

Now Canada and Pruneda are staying behind as their parents head out to work.

“I stayed here cause I was already struggling with school,” Pruneda said. “Because it's my senior year, my parents wanted my education to be successful and not be a struggle anymore."

The students are often away from their parents for months, and they both say leaning on family is how they cope with their parent’s absences.

Both girls are hoping their hard work pays off, as they have big goals after graduation.

Pruneda says she plans to be a special education teacher for elementary students, while Canada said she wants to pursue law enforcement.

More than 1,200 students are enrolled in the Edinburg Consolidated independent School District’s migrant program.