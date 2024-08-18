Edinburg CISD starting the school year with new silent alarm system

Hundreds of Edinburg CISD families are getting their kids ready to go back to school on Monday, and the district is taking extra steps to make sure students are safe.

Over the summer, the district installed silent alarms for all of its 45 campuses. Edinburg CISD staff and teachers also received training on how to use the new silent alarm system through the Raptor app on their smartphones.

The district says if there is danger, a staff member can put a campus on lockdown in a matter of seconds.

Edinburg CISD purchased and installed the Raptor Silent Alarm Program with an $86,000 grant. A 2023 law passed by the Texas Legislature requires all school districts to install silent panic alert technology by the 2025-2026 school year.

“We are ready for the new school year, and we are very happy we are implementing these new layered approaches to security,” Edinburg CISD safety director David Molina said.

The district says all 5,000 staff members and teachers have access to the app on their smart devices.

The district says once the alert is initiated, it will alert all staff on their mobile devices.