Edinburg CISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario H. Salinas was placed on paid administrative leave.

The administrative leave will last five days, and starts on Thursday. Salinas will also be written up as part of the leave.

District school board members voted on the leave during a Wednesday special called meeting. During the meeting, school board Trustee Letty Garcia asked for a third party investigation into "the matter that took place at Edinburg North two weeks ago."

On May 6, a student at Edinburg North High School was arrested after a gun and a loaded magazine were found in his backpack.

