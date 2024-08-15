Edinburg CISD to host back-to-school bash to help students get ready for new school year

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is hosting their back-to-school-bash for district students on Thursday.

The event will take place at the Bert Ogden Arena from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

District officials say this event helps students get ready for the first day of school.

"The reason we are having this bash is to bring our ECISD students and families together with administration and community agencies because we want to make sure they have a great start to the school year," Edinburg CISD Parental Involvement Coordinator Sandra Rodriguez said.

Students can pick up free backpacks and school supplies. They'll also be offering free haircuts.