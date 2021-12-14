Edinburg elects new mayor, unofficial election results show

Edinburg residents voted to elect a new mayor Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

Challenger Ramiro Garza Jr. received 4,898 votes to beat out incumbent Richard Molina, who received 4,431 votes.

In the Place 1 race, Dan Diaz received 4,476 votes to beat Ismael “Smiley” Martinez, who received 4,420 votes.

In the Place 2 race, Jason De Leon received 4,719 votes to beat Ruben “Bubba” Palacios, who received 4,296 votes.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed.

