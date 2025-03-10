Edinburg fire chief: Short circuit may have started house fire

A short circuit is believed to have started a fire that destroyed a home and damaged another one, according to Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza.

The fire happened Thursday afternoon at the 500 block of Melody Lane. Officials previously said winds of up to 35 miles per hour caused the fire to spread to a second home.

“We had about 20 to 25 firefighters working that day, we were there almost about four hours,” Garza said.

One of the homes was declared a total loss, while the other sustained significant damage.

An Edinburg firefighter was hospitalized after burning his arm, but he’s expected to be OK.