Edinburg fugitive wanted for child molestation apprehended at Hidalgo International Bridge

Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended a fugitive wanted on charges of child molestation.

A CBP spokesperson said 51-year-old Juan Manuel Pinon, from Edinburg, was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant.

"CBP screens all travelers entering the United States. We are committed to bringing in those individuals to face criminal charges, especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children," Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

Pinon, a U.S. citizen, was arrested on June 6 after arriving from Mexico at the bridge.

The CBP spokesperson said an officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant.

During the secondary search, Pinon's identity was confirmed, along with the active arrest warrant from the Starr County Sheriff's Office.

The spokesperson said Pinon has been wanted since May and is being charged with child molestation and child fondling. A Hidalgo police officer took custody of Pinon to arraigned transport to Starr County.