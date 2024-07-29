Edinburg HEB to resume normal business hours after vehicle crashes into building
An Edinburg HEB is scheduled to resume normal business hours on Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building on Sunday afternoon.
The single-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of 12th Street and Ebony Avenue.
A city of Edinburg spokesperson said the vehicle allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with the north wall of the HEB store. Five occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were all transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An HEB spokesperson said the store, located at 1212 South Closner, was temporarily closed, but will reopen on Tuesday.
