Edinburg man accused of striking teen girl with vehicle issued $90,000 bond
The man accused of hitting a 13-year-old girl with his vehicle was arraigned on Wednesday.
Dennis Keith Bullard, 69, allegedly struck the girl as she attempted to cross the street on her way to B.L Garza Middle School and then fled the scene on Tuesday.
RELATED STORY: Edinburg man arrested after allegedly striking 13-year-old girl with his vehicle
Bullard was charged with collision involving serious bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a weapon. His total bond was set at $90,000.
The girl was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
