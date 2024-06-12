Edinburg man sentenced for sexually abusing minors

A Hidalgo County judge has sentenced an Edinburg man for sexually abusing two minors.

The judge found 42-year-old Enoe Reyes guilty of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and sentenced Reyes to 30 years in prison.

The incident occurred on Dec. 20, 2023 when the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a report of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

A Hidalgo County spokesperson said the investigation revealed Reyes had been sexually abusing a 13-year-old and 14-year-old minor.

"The Defendant's actions are unacceptable and heinous and required a punishment commensurate with the crime," said Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio "Terry" Palacios.

The spokesperson said both children were interviewed by a forensic interviewer and underwent sexual assault examinations, where they made consistent outcries detailing the sexual abuse by Reyes.

Reyes was sentenced on June 10 to 15 years on one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact in reference to the 13-year-old and 15 years on an additional count in reference to the 14-year-old. The court ordered that both sentences run consecutively.