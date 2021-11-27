Edinburg mayoral candidate responds to campaign ad from his opponent

The message from Richard Molina's re-election campaign is pretty clear-cut: A $15 million loan made years ago that was said to bring hundreds of jobs to Edinburg didn't pay off.

The ad uses footage from the December 2015 ribbon-cutting for Santana Textiles, a business that the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation loaned millions of dollars too, but didn’t work out.

It’s a claim that's already prompted a response from Molina’s opponent, Ramiro Garza, who was the Edinburg city manager at the time.

"People are tired of politicians that bring up negativity and things that are not true and use political tactics as a way to win votes,” Garza said.

Molina said he is standing by his position.

"This was started when he was the executive director of the city of Edinburg for the Economic Development Council and also a city manager," Molina said.

