Edinburg North High School student charged following social media threat
A junior at Edinburg North High School has been charged for allegedly making a threat on social media against the campus.
Jordan Jerome Juarez, 17, was arraigned on Thursday and charged with exhibition use or threat of a firearm. His bond was set at $20,000 and a condition he must continue his education.
Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced the arrest through a message to parents and that they take all threats seriously.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
