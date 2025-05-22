Edinburg North High School student charged following social media threat

A junior at Edinburg North High School has been charged for allegedly making a threat on social media against the campus.

Jordan Jerome Juarez, 17, was arraigned on Thursday and charged with exhibition use or threat of a firearm. His bond was set at $20,000 and a condition he must continue his education.

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced the arrest through a message to parents and that they take all threats seriously.

