Edinburg North student accused of bringing firearm to campus issued federal bond

The student accused of bringing a firearm to Edinburg North High School has been issued a federal bond, according to court records.

Kinzey Jay Lira, 18, had a detention hearing on Tuesday and was issued a $75,000 bond and a list of conditions he has to follow, according to court records.

Lira was arrested on May 6 after authorities found a Glock 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine inside his backpack while on campus, according to a federal criminal complaint.

On May 7, Lira was arraigned on a state charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a prohibited place, and was issued a $100,000 bond.

According to court records, Lira will be electronically monitored and placed under house arrest. He is restricted to 24-hour a day lockdown at his residence.

Some of the other conditions of his bond include restricted travel to the Southern District of Texas, cannot possess any firearms or dangerous weapons and must submit to drug testing, according to court records.

Records say Lira will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals until bond conditions are met.