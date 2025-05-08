Edinburg North student in federal custody after bringing a firearm to campus

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

The Edinburg North High School student who was found in possession of an unloaded gun while on campus is now in federal custody, court records show.

Kinzey Lira, 18, made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday morning on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property.

Lira was arrested on Tuesday after authorities discovered he was carrying a Glock 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine in his backpack while on campus, according to a federal criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, Lira was arraigned on a state charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a prohibited place, and had his bond set there at $100,000.

Following the arraignment, Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez Jr. told Channel 5 News Lira did not make any threats. Lira told police he had no intentions to hurt anyone, and said he was just using the gun for his own protection, Perez said.

Perez said federal authorities were contacted after Edinburg CISD police officers saw that the gun had been modified.

Lira faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted on the federal charge.

Federal court records show Lira will remain in custody pending a May 13 detention hearing.