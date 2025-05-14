Edinburg North student accused of bringing firearm to campus out on bond

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

The student accused of bringing a firearm to Edinburg North High School was released on bond, according to federal court records.

Kinzey Jay Lira, 18, had a detention hearing on Tuesday and was issued a $75,000 bond and a list of conditions he has to follow, according to court records.

Court records show Lira was released after bond was made with a $1,500 deposit.

Lira was arrested on May 6 after authorities found a Glock 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine inside his backpack while on campus, according to previous reports.

On May 7, Lira was arraigned on a state charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a prohibited place, and was issued a $100,000 bond.

According to court records, Lira will be electronically monitored and placed under house arrest. He is restricted to 24-hour a day lockdown at his residence.

Some of the other conditions of his bond include restricted travel to the Southern District of Texas, cannot possess any firearms or dangerous weapons and must submit to drug testing, according to court records.