Edinburg North student now facing federal charges for allegedly bringing firearm to campus
The Edinburg North High School student who was found in possession of an unloaded gun while on campus is now facing federal charges, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
According to the news release, 18-year-old Kinzey Lira will appear in federal court on Thursday, where he will face a federal charge of possession of a firearm on school property.
Authorities discovered Lira was carrying a Glock 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine in his backpack while on campus, according to the criminal complaint.
The news release said Lira faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000.
