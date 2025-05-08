x

Edinburg North student now facing federal charges for allegedly bringing firearm to campus

4 hours 3 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, May 08 2025 May 8, 2025 May 08, 2025 10:51 AM May 08, 2025 in News - Local

The Edinburg North High School student who was found in possession of an unloaded gun while on campus is now facing federal charges, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

According to the news release, 18-year-old Kinzey Lira will appear in federal court on Thursday, where he will face a federal charge of possession of a firearm on school property.

Authorities discovered Lira was carrying a Glock 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine in his backpack while on campus, according to the criminal complaint.

The news release said Lira faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000.

