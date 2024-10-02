Edinburg officer struck by suspected drunk driver out of hospital; driver to be arraigned

An Edinburg police officer is out of the hospital after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit on Sunday.

Officer Juan Hernandez suffered broken ribs and a fractured wrist.

RELATED STORY: Edinburg police officer "expected to recover" after suspected drunk driver crashes into patrol unit

The crash occurred at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Chapin Street when his patrol unit was struck on the driver's side by a Ford F-150.

A city of Edinburg spokesperson said the 30-year-old suspect, from Alamo, is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. They are facing intoxication assault charges.