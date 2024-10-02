Edinburg officer struck by suspected drunk driver out of hospital; driver to be arraigned
An Edinburg police officer is out of the hospital after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit on Sunday.
Officer Juan Hernandez suffered broken ribs and a fractured wrist.
RELATED STORY: Edinburg police officer "expected to recover" after suspected drunk driver crashes into patrol unit
The crash occurred at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Chapin Street when his patrol unit was struck on the driver's side by a Ford F-150.
A city of Edinburg spokesperson said the 30-year-old suspect, from Alamo, is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. They are facing intoxication assault charges.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County sheriff: Deputy shoots suspect in the leg following vehicle pursuit
-
Edinburg Police Department welcomes first therapy dog
-
Student of the Week: Angel Guerra
-
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for drainage project in Mission, McAllen areas
-
Pilot valet program launched for downtown Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1