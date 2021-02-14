Edinburg PD investigating overnight shooting

Photo Credit: MGN Online

A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a shooting at the Jaguars nightclub in Edinburg.

Edinburg police officers arrived at nightclub, located in the 5000 block of West Highway 107, shortly after 3 a.m. in reference to shots fired. One male victim in his 20s was shot and transported to a local area hospital. The unidentified victim is in critical but stable condition according to a news release from the city.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.