Edinburg police implement coronavirus task force for emergency response

EDINBURG – While most people are being asked to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, first responders are still on the streets serving their communities.

Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres says his department has a coronavirus task force made up of 12 officers, with four officers on the clock at one time.

Torres says his task force will be taking lead on any calls that involve someone who may be infected, but all of his officers have protective gear just in case.

