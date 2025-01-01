Edinburg police investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 22-year-old man died following a major crash on New Year’s Eve, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

The crash happened Tuesday at around 9 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Monte Cristo Road, according to a news release.

According to the release, a black Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on Monte Cristo Road when it veered into the eastbound lanes, colliding head-on with a white Ford F-150.

Juan Enrique Rios of Edinburg, the driver of the Nissan Rogue, sustained major injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the F-150 suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, the release added.