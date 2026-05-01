Edinburg police respond to armed robbery; suspect barricaded inside smoke shop

The Edinburg Police Department is currently on the scene of an aggravated robbery at a smoke shop.

According to Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala, a suspect entered Got Vapes Smoke Shop, located in the 2300 block of North Sugar Road, armed with a gun and began gathering items to steal.

The identity of the suspect remains unknown, according to Ayala.

A manager and two employees were inside the shop when the suspect entered, but using live video feed, officers were able to safely coordinate their exit from the building, according to a news release.

Ayala said the suspect remains barricaded inside the shop, and Edinburg SWAT is negotiating with the suspect.

No injuries have been reported, and there is no immediate danger to the surrounding community, according to Ayala.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.