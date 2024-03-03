Edinburg police: Suspects wanted in connection with deadly shooting at Texas Inn
Edinburg police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with the deadly shooting at the Texas Inn and Suites.
Police are searching for Fernando Amaya Orona and Hector Oliver Ramirez, both residents of Edinburg. Police said they are also searching for a suspect vehicle, a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.
RELATED STORY: Shooting investigation underway after man found dead in parking lot of Edinburg hotel
The shooting happened Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of gunshots at the hotel, where they found 29-year-old Victor Gerardo Hernandez dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Anyone with any information on the two suspects is urged to contact Edinburg police at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.
