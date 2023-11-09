Edinburg restaurants affected by water leak

Locked doors and signs that say “open” that were turned off are all that could be seen at Edinburg restaurants such as MI Chula’s Restaurant.

Mi Chula on West University Drive was closed since the city of Edinburg issued a Wednesday boil water notice due to a water leak in the area.

The boil water notice was lifted Thursday, but Mi Chula Manager Karina Castillo said the restaurant lost close to $5,000 in revenue and spoiled goods due to the closure.

Edinburg director of utilities Gerardo Carmona says crews put valves on the pipe to stop the leak that allowed them to turn on the water, which was tested to make sure it was safe to drink.

“We do have to send certain samples to a lab for bacteria testing, and all those came back as pass — which means they were all negative for any type of bacteria,” Carmona said.

Castillo says she's glad the water is back on so she can reopen on Friday, Nov. 10, and her employees can come back to work.

