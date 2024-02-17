Edinburg teen hospitalized following expressway crash dies

KRGV file photo of the Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 crash.

A 19-year-old man from Edinburg who was hospitalized following a Thursday crash on the expressway died, city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma said in a Saturday news release.

Ruben Zepeda III died from his injuries on Saturday, Lerma said.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of Interstate 69C and Ramseyer Road. In an earlier news release, Lerma said Zepeda had to be extracted from his vehicle after it rolled over.

The crash remains under investigation, Lerma added.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teenager hospitalized following Edinburg crash