Edinburg to Harlingen connector set to open this weekend

The newly constructed Edinburg to Harlingen connector at the Pharr Interchange is scheduled to open this weekend.

The transition to the new traffic pattern will be done overnight between late night Friday, June 2, and early Saturday morning, June 3, according to a news release.

Drivers traveling south of Nolana Avenue in Pharr on southbound I-69C/US 281 will be directed left toward the new connector to merge onto eastbound I-2 toward Harlingen, the news release stated

Motorists traveling westbound to McAllen will utilize the Edinburg to McAllen connector.

Due to the new connector, the Sugar Road turnaround at I-2 will permanently close, while the eastbound I-2 access ramp between Sugar Road and Cage Boulevard will temporarily close.

The McAllen to Edinburg flyover bridge is scheduled to open in July.