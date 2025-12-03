Edinburg unveils new permit review service

To make it easier to build in their city, Edinburg officials announced a new service for the public.

As Edinburg's chief building officer, Natalia Velasquez said the building permit process requires a lot of approvals from different city departments and officials.

That includes the fire marshal, building safety inspectors, engineers, and even solid waste officials.

People going through the process would usually have to go between appointments with inspectors, and exchange multiple emails with them.

To speed up the process, the city recently began offering free walk-in review sessions to go through people’s permits.

“Every project is unique, so we want them and encourage people to come and use these resources,” Velasquez said.

The planning review sessions happen every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at Edinburg City Hall.

No appointments are needed.

Watch the video above for the full story.