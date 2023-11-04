Edinburg veteran discusses hometown hero Freddy Gonzalez
The city of Edinburg honored veterans Saturday morning as part of their parade.
Veterans and families were paid tribute to at the event.
Before the event started, Channel 5 News spoke with Vietnam veteran Eli Luna, who served with hometown hero Alfredo “Freddy” Gonzalez.
Watch the video above for the full story.
RELATED STORY: Veterans Day celebrations throughout the Valley
More News
News Video
-
Small cities working to comply with new state law requiring local governments...
-
Weslaco expands grant program to beautify storefronts
-
EXPLAINER: Proposition 3 would prohibit wealth tax in the state
-
Palm Valley Animal Society dogs headed to Virginia shelters
-
Edinburg veteran discusses hometown hero Freddy Gonzalez