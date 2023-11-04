x

Edinburg veteran discusses hometown hero Freddy Gonzalez

3 hours 50 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, November 04 2023 Nov 4, 2023 November 04, 2023 1:32 PM November 04, 2023 in News - Local
By: Lily Celeste

The city of Edinburg honored veterans Saturday morning as part of their parade.

Veterans and families were paid tribute to at the event.

Before the event started, Channel 5 News spoke with Vietnam veteran Eli Luna, who served with hometown hero Alfredo “Freddy” Gonzalez.

