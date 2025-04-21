Edinburg women arrested after stolen vehicle crosses into Mexico

Two women from Edinburg were arrested Sunday after crossing a stolen vehicle into Mexico, according to a news release.

Yadhira Berenice Rodriguez, 22, and Ruby Zapata, 18, were arrested on charges of auto theft.

According to a news release, a woman reported that her 2024 black Jeep Gladiator had been stolen from its designated parking space at the 2400 block of Moonlight Lane Sunday at around 7:20 a.m.

The vehicle owner told officers with the Edinburg Police Department that her vehicle’s mobile app tracked the Jeep to the Progreso Port of Entry, the news release stated.

An Edinburg police officer contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and was told that the Mexican military had alerted them about a Jeep Gladiator that had crossed into Mexico and was believed to be stolen. The vehicle was stopped as it re-entered the United States at approximately 4:55 a.m., and two female occupants were detained, the release added.

The female occupants were identified as Rodriguez and Zapata.

The news release added that the case was solved through a collaboration with Edinburg police officers and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Combined Auto Theft Task Force.

“We’re incredibly thankful to our partners at the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Combined Auto Theft Task Force for their outstanding collaboration on this case,” Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said in a statement. “Because of their teamwork and quick communication with federal agencies, we were able to recover the stolen vehicle and take two suspects into custody within hours.”