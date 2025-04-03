Elderly couple's Mercedes home remains underwater

Families across the Rio Grande Valley continue to deal with standing water in their neighborhood.

A family in north Mercedes is on the road to recovery after last week's storm.

The Cabriales family was able to leave their home for the first time in over a week after more than three inches of water made it inside their home.

Francisco and Vicenta Cabriales live on a fixed income. The retired couple has lived in this trailer since 2009.

A week ago, water started making its way inside their home. It caused damage to the flooring and ruined their clothes and some of their belongings.

"Today, in this flood that happened, has been the worst. Yes, because it moved the trailer and the part in the back fell, which was the reason more water entered," Vicenta said.

There is still water around their property, and they were able to get into their driveway for the first time on Wednesday.

The family is still figuring out how to move forward after this flooding event.

"One is just able to afford this place with the little money we get from the government. They give us very little, and you know that, right now, the cost for materials is very expensive right now," Francisco said.

Hidalgo County workers were onsite on Wednesday helping remove the standing water that was still in the area.

The Cabriales family has already taken the first steps in reporting the damage to the state thanks to their daughter.

Officials are urging all residents to report any storm damage online to the state.