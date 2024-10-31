Elderly man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Los Fresnos

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that killed a 92-year-old Los Fresnos resident.

The accident occurred on FM 1575 north of FM 2893 in Los Fresnos at 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said a preliminary investigation revealed Gudino Gonzalo was walking along the southbound lanes of FM 1575 when he was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Astrovan.

Hernandez said the driver did stop to render aid, but Gonzalo succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has some tips when walking along a roadway.

They said to follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals, walk on sidewalks whenever available and if there are no sidewalks to walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

NHTS also wants to remind pedestrians to cross streets at crosswalks or intersections and look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic.