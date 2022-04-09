Emergency SNAP benefits extended through the month of April
The Food Bank Rio Grande Valley helps around 78,000 people every week, but during the summer, that goes up to an average of 84,000 people.
"During the summer, we see a lot more clients,” said Food Bank RGV spokesperson Olivia Lucio. “We see an increment of clients, and unfortunately, it's also one of our slowest periods for fundraising."
For those who qualify, additional pandemic-related SNAP benefits will continue until at least the end of April.
If you're over the age of 60, the food bank in Pharr will be holding an event Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
