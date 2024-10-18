Enter if you dare, Toluca Ranch in Progreso opens its doors for visitors

Halloween is exactly 13 days, and anyone looking for a scary place to be have a few options around the Rio Grande Valley.

One of them is Toluca Ranch in Progreso.

The house itself was built back in the 1890s and each room has been extremely decorated with the intention of scaring visitors.

Going through the haunted house will take about 22 minutes, and it is recommended that visitors wearing comfortable clothing and footwear.

Toluca Ranch will open Friday at 8 p.m. until midnight. Tickets are $30 and proceeds will go toward local non-profit Helping Hand RGV.