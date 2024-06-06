Environmental group announces plans to sue SpaceX over upcoming launch

Ahead of the SpaceX’s planned Starship launch, an environmental group announced plans to sue SpaceX under the Clean Water Act.

Save RGV accused SpaceX of “numerous ongoing violations of federal law at the company’s rocket launch site at Boca Chica,” according to a statement made Wednesday.

SpaceX is planning a fourth launch of their Starship rocket during a two-hour window that opens at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 6.

“SpaceX has knowingly committed a violation of the Clean Water Act every time it has activated its fire-suppressant ‘deluge system’ at the launch pad, by discharging industrial wastewater without a permit,” the release stated.

The notice also says the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is failing to enforce the Clean Water Act.

“SpaceX has not applied to TCEQ for the necessary wastewater discharge permit,” the release added. “FAA documents indicate that the deluge water may contain toxic ablated metals and may reach as far as a 0.6-mile radius from the launch pad, which is surrounded by precious habitats in national wildlife refuges and the South Bay Coastal Preserve. These wastewater discharges adversely affect nearby sensitive ecosystems like wetlands, and negatively impact the recreational interests of local communities, including Save RGV members.”

