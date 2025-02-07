Estrenan "Love Hurts" en cines
Los actores Ke Huy Quan y Ariana Debose reflexionan sobre cómo los Óscar los unieron antes de su nueva película.
Las estrellas de "Love Hurts" se conocieron por primera vez en el escenario más importante de Hollywood.
Debose ganó el Óscar a la mejor actriz de reparto en 2022 por "West Side Story", por lo que le tocó a ella presentar el trofeo al mejor actor de reparto del año siguiente, ganado por quan por "Everything Everywhere all at Once".
"Love Hurts" ya está en cines.
