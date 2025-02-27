x

Estrenan segunda película de 'Brothers After War'

Thursday, February 27 2025

El cineasta Jake Rademacher vuelve a visitar a los soldados de "Brothers At War" para ver cómo están después de dejar el ejército.

Jake Rademacher busca a los veteranos con los que se reunió para "Brothers At War" en la nueva película "Brothers After War".

Para encontrar lugares de proyección y horarios, haz clic aquí

