Executive order allows farmers and ranchers to tap into Rio Grande for irrigation

An executive order issued Thursday allows Texas farmers and ranchers to tap into the Rio Grande for irrigation purposes, according to a news release from Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

Miller issued the executive order after “recent heavy rains” in Mexico causing an overflow of water into the Gulf of Mexico.

Due to low water levels at the Falcon Reservoir and Lake Amistad — which provide water to the entire Rio Grande Valley — several farmers and ranchers across the state have not been able to tap into that water supply for several months.

“Water will now flow where needed most — to Texas communities, farmers, and ranchers along the Rio Grande Valley,” the news release stated. “During this critical time, the agriculture community will now have the means to continue serving as a vital component of the state’s diversified economy and to renew the state’s natural resources.”

The decision to authorize water use from the Rio Grande is part of Commissioner Miller’s ongoing efforts to protect the State of Texas's water supply, the release stated.

The release added that the region is experiencing water challenges due to Mexico not delivering water to the U.S. as part of a 1944 treaty between both countries.

“Our farmers and ranchers have needed water for far too long, and this is just another way we’re supporting them,” Miller added. “Texas should always take care of Texans.”

The executive order can be read here.