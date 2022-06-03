Expert weighs in on gun reform challenges

Some Valley parents say they want to see a change following the Uvalde shooting.

“We need to have more protection at school,” said Janie Hernandez, an Edinburg grandmother.

Yadira Ybarra echoed that sentiment, saying she believes more school security is needed.

"We're believing that our kids are safe at school,” said Ybarra. “And they're going to come back home."

The gunman in the Uvalde school shooting was 18 years old. He was of legal age to buy an AR-15-style weapon, but he wasn't of age to buy a handgun.

The legal age to buy is something House Democrats on Capitol Hill want to change. Democrats want to increase the minimum age from 18 to 21.

Jon Taylor, a political science professor at UT San Antonio, says with a Republican majority in the Senate, the measure wouldn't get enough votes next week.

Meanwhile in Texas, Democratic lawmakers in Austin have asked Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to address gun legislation, but Abbott has instead called for special committees to be formed.

The committees would focus on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.

It would not specifically address gun legislation.