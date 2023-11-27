Experts give tips on how to shop Cyber Monday, warns of scammers

Black Friday is behind us, but the deals aren't over as Cyber Monday takes over.

Fashion and beauty products are the items that usually see the biggest discounts, according to experts.

Shoppers are expected to spend around $12 billion during Cyber Monday. That would be an all-time record and a 5 percent increase from last year.

Experts say people are turning to online shopping because of its convenience.

"A pretty big shift from the Black Fridays I remember about a decade ago where people would line up early outside the stores. Now people are shopping in their pajamas," Morning Consult Retail and E-Commerce Analyst Claire Tassin said.

Experts say not to worry if you don't find the perfect deal during Cyber Monday, you'll have plenty of more chances to get the perfect Christmas gift at the best price.

"It doesn't just stop on Monday, what we have seen historically, and I believe we will see this again, those sales, those promotions, will continue right up until the beginning of Christmas," Shopify President Harley Finkelstien said.

As a reminder, be sure to watch out for any potential scams while doing any kind of online shopping. Cyber criminals are always trying to get your information.

Experts say you should never click on suspicious links, whether they arrive through text or email.

If you think you are being scammed, you can file a report with the Better Business Bureau by calling (956) 969-1804.