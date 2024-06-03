Explainer: How Pride Month started in the U.S.

June is known as Pride Month. It's a time to celebrate the diversity in the LGBTQ community.

Channel 5 News' Trey Serna explains how the Pride movement started in the United States.

Right now, people are seeing rainbows everywhere for Pride Month.

The month of June can look like one big party. Parades and festivals popping up in cities across America. People, and even businesses, are changing their logos on social media.

While it may look like one big celebration, behind all the color is a much darker past.

The year is 1969 and the place is New York City's Greenwich Village. The Stonewall Inn was a place where members of the LGBTQ community would gather.

But on June 28,1969, police raided the bar.

While police raids on LGBTQ establishments were common during this time, police, this night, turned violent, and patrons of the bar fought back. The days that followed were met with even more protests.

Then, a year later, on June 28, 1970, the first gay pride marches took place in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco.

The movement today is still met with resistance.

In Brownsville last year, someone defaced the city's pride crosswalk.

So every June when you see those rainbows and parades everywhere, remember, it's celebrated because pride started as a protest.