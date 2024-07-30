FAA considering impacts from SpaceX increase launch proposal at Boca Chica

SpaceX has submitted a request to launch more often from Boca Chica, but a new report warns big changes would also occur.

SpaceX has a pending request with the Federal Aviation Administration to increase its launches of SpaceX Starship and booster system to 25 times a year from the Boca Chica launch site.

The FAA is now considering what new impacts that could bring to the environment and nearby communities.

According to the FAA, SpaceX is working to support the needs of NASA and the Department of Defense with the development of Starship and that it needs to launch and test Starship more often to reach its development goals.

The FAA is consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service, both of which say the launches will impact species protected under the Endangered Species Act and critical habitat.

Land animals could be impacted by more human activity and traffic is expected to increase from 6,000 trucks a year to just over 23,000 trucks.

Marine life could be impacted by more splashdowns in the ocean and debris from rockets and boosters.

The FAA is continuing its consultation with those agencies.

As far as other environmental effects, the FAA believes there will be no significant air quality difference when it comes to emissions of nitrogen, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide.

SpaceX is not seeking to close Highway 4 down more often than it already can, at 300 hours per year.

The continuing environmental review will also need to consider the addition of six new species under the Endangered Species Act, after SpaceX increased the size of the area where it plans to work.

The FAA will also ask the public for comments during public meetings in August.

The first is scheduled for August 13 at the South Padre Island Convention Center, and the second is scheduled for August 14 at the Port Isabel Convention Center. A third public meeting will be held virtually on August 20.

Those comments will go into a final environmental assessment for this proposal.