Falcon Family

LOS FRESNOS – Every football team wears the same gear: helmets, cleats, pads, and the uniform.

For over a decade, the Falcons have had the same six letters on the back of every jersey. The word ‘family’.

“If you’re in a community for any extended amount of time, you know that it is like a family here so it’s a great representation of what we’re about here at Los Fresnos,” said head coach Patrick Brown.

The Falcon family jersey symbolizes a brotherhood. Through the good times and bad times, they stick together.

“We treat each other like brothers on and off the field,” said senior defensive back JJ Sanchez. “We’re always hanging out. We have pasta night. We’re always messing around with each other. We have good bonds together. We go fishing.”

“We go play Madden all the time,” said senior linebacker Oscar Oviedo. “Have little tournaments, play each other, talk smack. Who’s the best player? I’ve had to say me really.”

Last season Los Fresnos went three rounds deep. That week, they spent Thanksgiving on the road as a family. Hundreds more from the Falcon nation made the trip too.

“Our Los Fresnos fans, they traveled to Lake Travis and San Antonio,” said Brown. “We had more fans than those teams did at their own stadiums. That was something our kids and our coaches will never forget. That’s something that’s very, very special.”

This year, the team will get to enjoy Thanksgiving at home with their families, before departing for San Antonio Friday. Los Fresnos takes on Southwest Saturday at 1pm at Alamo Stadium.