Families honor veterans at the Rio Grande Valley's Veterans Cemetery in Mission

3 hours 25 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, November 11 2021 Nov 11, 2021 November 11, 2021 10:52 PM November 11, 2021 in News - Local
By: Mark Vecchio

Veterans Day is a day of honoring and remembering the brave men and women who served their country. 

Their sacrifices and legacies live in the hearts of their families forever. 

Channel 5's Chief Photojournalist Mark Vecchio captured moments of love, never fading.

 

